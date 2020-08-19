Video
Sinha Murder Case

RAB starts quizzing Pradeep, Liakat, Rakshit

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

COX' BAZAR, Aug 18: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has started quizzing three prime accused of the killing of Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan.
The elite force took the three accused into its custody at around 10:00am on Tuesday from Coz's Bazar district jail, Jail Superintendent Mozammel Hossain confirmed.  
They were taken under RAB custody for interrogation in connection with a case filed for killing Sinha in police firing at Shamlapur police checkpost under Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district on the night of July 31.
The accused are former officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das, Inspector Liakat Ali and Sub-Inspector Nanda Dulal Rakshit.
Shaheen Mohammad Abdur Rahman Chowdhury, resident medical officer of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, said, "The three were brought for health check-up before being sent to RAB's Cox's Bazar office."
On August 5, Major Sinha's sister filed a case against nine accused, including Pradeep Kumar Das, with a Cox's Bazar court. Seven accused, including Pradeep, surrendered to the court on the following day, while two others have been absconding since filing of the case.
 After hearing the RAB-12 prayer twice, a Cox's Bazar court placed three officials--Pradeep Kumar Das, Inspector Liakat Ali and Sub-Inspector Nanda Dulal Rakshit-- on a seven-day remand. After several days, the court also placed the rest four policemen on remand.
In another development, three members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn), ASI Shahjahan, constables Rajib and Abdullah, were taken on remand by RAB as their involvement was found in the killing of Major (retd).
Senior Judicial Magistrate (Teknaf-3) Tamanna Farah placed the accused on remand on a prayer submitted by RAB, seeking remand for the three.
Lt Col Ashiq Billah, director of RAB's legal and media wing, said they were taken to remand for the sake of fair investigation into the Sinha murder case.
Besides, the elite force pleaded to the court to hand over 31 clues kept at Ramu Police Station in connection with the case.


