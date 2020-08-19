Bank accounts of SP Masud, Pradeep and 7 others frozen





The account holders include Cox's Bazar Police Superintendent ABM Masud Hossain, former Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das and

actor Iliyas Cobra.

On Monday, the BFIU wrote to the chief executives of all banks to take necessary action in this regard.

It also ordered them to send updated information, including account names, numbers duration, KYC profile form and transaction history in three days from the issuance of the letter.

BFIU wrote to the CEOs of the banks asking for the account information of the following people: ABM Masud Hossain, Pradeep Kumar Das, Chumki Karan, Pratim Kumar Das, Md Liakat Ali, Dilip and Iliyas Cobra. Abu Hena Mohd Razee Hassan, chief of BFIU, declined to comment on the issue.

"According to the BFIU rules, it can ask for bank account details or freeze the accounts of those having any complaint raised against them in a government body or even in the media; we have always done this," he said.

Retired army major Sinha was shot dead by the police in Teknaf on the night of July 31. Police, however, said they acted in self-defence when he brandished a pistol after obstructing a search of his vehicle at the checkpoint at Shamlapur along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.

Police filed two cases after the incident and later Sinha's sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous filed a case accusing nine people. RAB is questioning several accused policemen.

The unit has taken the move three weeks after the killing of retired army officer Sinha.

The BFIU, on behalf of Bangladesh Bank, on Monday issued a letter to commercial banks asking them to freeze the accounts of the individuals for the next 30 days,

The financial intelligence unit also asked the banks to send details of all their accounts in three days since the issuance of the letter.

The BFIU is the central agency of the government that was established at the Bangladesh Bank headquarters in 2002 to deal with money laundering crimes.

In 2010, it was renamed as BFIU with operational independence from the previous name of Anti-Money Laundering Department.

The unit took the move three weeks after the killing of Sinha.



























Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on Tuesday froze the bank accounts of eight people allegedly involved in the killing of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday.The account holders include Cox's Bazar Police Superintendent ABM Masud Hossain, former Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das andactor Iliyas Cobra.On Monday, the BFIU wrote to the chief executives of all banks to take necessary action in this regard.It also ordered them to send updated information, including account names, numbers duration, KYC profile form and transaction history in three days from the issuance of the letter.BFIU wrote to the CEOs of the banks asking for the account information of the following people: ABM Masud Hossain, Pradeep Kumar Das, Chumki Karan, Pratim Kumar Das, Md Liakat Ali, Dilip and Iliyas Cobra. Abu Hena Mohd Razee Hassan, chief of BFIU, declined to comment on the issue."According to the BFIU rules, it can ask for bank account details or freeze the accounts of those having any complaint raised against them in a government body or even in the media; we have always done this," he said.Retired army major Sinha was shot dead by the police in Teknaf on the night of July 31. Police, however, said they acted in self-defence when he brandished a pistol after obstructing a search of his vehicle at the checkpoint at Shamlapur along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.Police filed two cases after the incident and later Sinha's sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous filed a case accusing nine people. RAB is questioning several accused policemen.The unit has taken the move three weeks after the killing of retired army officer Sinha.The BFIU, on behalf of Bangladesh Bank, on Monday issued a letter to commercial banks asking them to freeze the accounts of the individuals for the next 30 days,The financial intelligence unit also asked the banks to send details of all their accounts in three days since the issuance of the letter.The BFIU is the central agency of the government that was established at the Bangladesh Bank headquarters in 2002 to deal with money laundering crimes.In 2010, it was renamed as BFIU with operational independence from the previous name of Anti-Money Laundering Department.The unit took the move three weeks after the killing of Sinha.