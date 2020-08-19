Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020, 7:11 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Bank accounts of SP Masud, Pradeep and 7 others frozen

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on Tuesday froze the bank accounts of eight people allegedly involved in the killing of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday.
The account holders include Cox's Bazar Police Superintendent ABM Masud Hossain, former Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das and
actor Iliyas Cobra.
On Monday, the BFIU wrote to the chief executives of all banks to take necessary action in this regard.
It also ordered them to send updated information, including account names, numbers duration, KYC profile form and transaction history in three days from the issuance of the letter.
BFIU wrote to the CEOs of the banks asking for the account information of the following people: ABM Masud Hossain, Pradeep Kumar Das, Chumki Karan, Pratim Kumar Das, Md Liakat Ali, Dilip and Iliyas Cobra.  Abu Hena Mohd Razee Hassan, chief of BFIU, declined to comment on the issue.
"According to the BFIU rules, it can ask for bank account details or freeze the accounts of those having any complaint raised against them in a government body or even in the media; we have always done this," he said.
Retired army major Sinha was shot dead by the police in Teknaf on the night of July 31. Police, however, said they acted in self-defence when he brandished a pistol after obstructing a search of his vehicle at the checkpoint at Shamlapur along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.
Police filed two cases after the incident and later Sinha's sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous filed a case  accusing nine people.  RAB is questioning several accused policemen.
The unit has taken the move three weeks after the killing of retired army officer Sinha.
The BFIU, on behalf of Bangladesh Bank, on Monday issued a letter to commercial banks asking them to freeze the accounts of the individuals for the next 30 days,
The financial intelligence unit also asked the banks to send details of all their accounts in three days since the issuance of the letter.
The BFIU is the central agency of the government that was established at the Bangladesh Bank headquarters in 2002 to deal with money laundering crimes.
In 2010, it was renamed as BFIU with operational independence from the previous name of Anti-Money Laundering Department.
The unit took the move three weeks after the killing of Sinha.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Save wildlife to stop further virus outbreak
Govt refuses to accept Kuwait job offer for  docs, nurses
Trial of SK Sinha, 10 others begins
Ecnec okays Tk 846cr road project with India
Court orders attachment of Samrat's property
Experts differ over Health Minister’s C-19 remarks
ACC resumes quizzing Shahed after medical checkup
46 new virus deaths, 3,200 cases in 24-hour


Latest News
Chrystia Freeland to be named Finance Minister of Canada
ADB approves $50m loan for Bangladesh
Vaccine diplomacy appears to be major agendum of Dhaka-Delhi talks
Bangladesh forex reserves exceeds $38 billion
Stay alert against recurrence of Aug 15, 21 like incidents: Quader
Barcelona fire Eric Abidal as sporting director
Zia 'led' conspiracy of Aug 15: ICT Minister
Sub-registry offices collect Tk 5.30b as revenue in July
Call for redoubling effort for repatriation of Rohingya refugees
Pakistan gives go-ahead to Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial
Most Read News
Ex-whip Azizur Rahman dies of COVID-19
Sinha murder: Pradeep, two other accused taken on remand
Bangladesh's COVID-19 death tally reach 3,740 with 46 fatalities
Indian Foreign Secy in Dhaka carrying Modi’s message
Actor Farooque hospitalised with high fever
8 of family killed in M'singh microbus plunge
Pradeep, 2 accused to be taken under RAB custody following remand
Bangladesh's 1st female photographer Sayeeda Khanam no more
Shahed taken to ACC after check-up at BSMMU
RAB detains three APBn members over Major Sinha murder
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft