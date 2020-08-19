Video
Why Papul, Harun’s JS seats not be declared vacant? asks HC   

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued two separate rules asking the authorities concerned why parliament seats of Mohammad Shahid Islam Papul, Laxmipur-2 and Md Harunur Rashid, Chapainawabganj-3 should not be declared vacant.
Mohammad Shahid Islam Papul, who was arrested in Kuwaiti for human trafficking, money laundering, illegal visa trade and bribery, is charged with providing false information in election statement while BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid was convicted by a court in a graft case.
A HC bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq issued the rule, after holding hearing on two separate writs.
Speaker of parliament, Chief Election
Commissioner, EC Secretary, Secretary of Parliament Secretriate, DCs of Laxmipur and Chapainawabganj and other have been named respondents.
Abdul Wadud, a local voter of Chapainawabganj-3 constituency, filed the writ against Harunur Rashid challenging the legality of his parliament seat.
Besides on August 16, Abul Fayez Bhuiyan, an independent candidate Laxmipur-2 constituency filed the writ against Papul for providing false information in his affidavit and submitting forged certificates for contesting in the last Parliament Election.
Lawyer Sheikh Awsafur Rahman argued against MP Papul and lawyer Dewan Md Abu Obayed Hossain Setu against the MP Harun Deputy Attorney General Jesmin Sultana Shamsad and Assistant Attorney General Samiul Alam Sarker represented the state during the hearing.
During the hearing, the lawyer said Papul submitted forged educational certificates in his election statement. Human trafficking, money laundering, illegal visa trade and bribery issues, including his arrest in Kuwait, were also mentioned in the hearing.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Kuwait arrested Papul for involvement in human trafficking, money laundering, illegal visa trade and bribery on June 6.
Papul confessed to bribing Kuwait officials, local media reported citing his statement given to the investigators.
MP Papul is in prison in Kuwait since June 6 this year.
Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told parliament that the seat of Papul would be declared vacant if he was found to be a Kuwaiti citizen.
On July 9, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior said that Kazi Papul was not a Kuwaiti citizen.
Meanwhile, BNP lawmaker Md Harunur Rashid was convicted in a graft case on October 21 last year.
Police on March 7, 2007, filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station and charge sheet was filed against the three on July 18, 2007.
Dhaka 4th Special Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam found him guilty for selling Hummer SUV brought in the country using the tax-free facility in 2005.
According to the law, no vehicle brought under tax-free facility can be sold within three-years of import. But the BNP leader sold the car to trader Sadek, who later sold that to Enayetur.
Afterward, the court cancelled his bail and sent him to jail. On October 28 in 2019, MP Md Harunur Rashid secured interim bail from the High Court.
Harunur Rashid is one of only seven sitting BNP MPs in the parliament.


