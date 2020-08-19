C-19 vaccine to dominate FS level talks with Delhi today





Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla kicked off the talks on behalf of India while Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen lead the Bangladesh side, Harsha arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday expecting to discuss various bilateral issues particularly regarding Covid-19 situation and prospective cooperation over access to coronavirus vaccine being developed by UK's Oxford University.

"Bangladesh will explore all the avenues to get a quick access to Covid-19 vaccine and choose one which will be safer and useful for Bangladesh," said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen to journalists while discussing the issue with them.

The Foreign Secretary also mentioned the countries, including China, Russia, America and the UK, for discussions and cooperation. "As part of the discussions with others, we'll discuss the issue (vaccine) with India. We should have all options and we'll head for that one which'll be safer and useful for us," he told jounalists.

"We are expected to have bilateral talks tomorrow (Wednesday)," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told the media.

"We have been discussing with everyone about availability of probable Covid-19 vaccines � so we will also discuss it (regarding access to vaccine) with the Indian side as well," Masud Bin Momen said.

Both the Bangladesh foreign office and the Indian High Commission visibly preferred not to elaborate on the tour while the Indian High Commission in Dhaka issued a brief statement. Indian media said it is a one day visit, however, the Foreign Ministry said it will continue for two days, but there was no official visit schedule of the Indian Foreign Secretary for Tuesday.

There was a speculation all over the day that "Shringla was likely to have a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," which Prime Minister's Office (PMO) denied. However, Indian High Commission claimed they happened to "see" each other.

Shringla's visit comes amid media speculations both in Bangladesh and India about new trend in regional diplomacy involving China, although Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen recently called ties with Delhi was "rock solid."

During the briefing at Foreign Ministry, Foreign Secretary said there has been some progress on transshipment and railway cooperation fronts, and the two countries will discuss what more can be done.

The Bangladesh Foreign Secretary, however, said his counterpart's Dhaka visit was not a "sudden" one and rather part of regular bilateral engagements.

Shringla visited Bangladesh in March last after assuming office of the Indian Foreign Secretary in January this year.

Diplomatic sources say, the visit meant to warm up relations with Bangladesh amid New Delhi's concerns that China is expanding its footprints in Bangladesh. Indian civil society and experts have highlighted the need for India to improve ties with neighbours' including Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan at a time when it is engaged in a border standoff with China.

As part of it, Indian External Affairs arranged a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli on August 15, on August 17 (Monday) India and Nepal held a virtual meeting to discuss projects financed by India in Nepal, the first such discussion since PM KP Sharma Oli's decision to change Nepal's political map to include certain Indian territories soured relations.

"It has recently come to our notice that several web portals based in India's northeastern region have published totally false and baseless articles, and rumors, against the honourable Prime Minister, honourable ministers and advisers, military and security forces, and intelligence agencies of Bangladesh," Foreign Secretary said.

We see that the non- issue items are getting more priority in the media, our Prime Minister did not give any schedule to any High Commissioner or ambassador in last 4 months but it has been said ...they are not getting the appointment..these are non-issues, Foreign Secretary said.

Meanwhile, on August 14, Bangladesh's Deputy High Commission in Kolkata condemned the disinformation campaign targeting Bangladesh by several web portals based in India's northeastern region.

The Deputy High Commission also urged all concerned to disregard the false information peddled.

Most notably, the Deputy High Commission said the said portals have run distorted and photoshopped images of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan in an attempt to hurt the existing friendly ties between Bangladesh and India.



















Coronavirus vaccine issue will dominate the bi-lateral talks between Bangladesh and India Secretary level meeting today (Wednesday). The talks will also include LoC financed project development.Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla kicked off the talks on behalf of India while Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen lead the Bangladesh side, Harsha arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday expecting to discuss various bilateral issues particularly regarding Covid-19 situation and prospective cooperation over access to coronavirus vaccine being developed by UK's Oxford University."Bangladesh will explore all the avenues to get a quick access to Covid-19 vaccine and choose one which will be safer and useful for Bangladesh," said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen to journalists while discussing the issue with them.The Foreign Secretary also mentioned the countries, including China, Russia, America and the UK, for discussions and cooperation. "As part of the discussions with others, we'll discuss the issue (vaccine) with India. We should have all options and we'll head for that one which'll be safer and useful for us," he told jounalists."We are expected to have bilateral talks tomorrow (Wednesday)," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told the media."We have been discussing with everyone about availability of probable Covid-19 vaccines � so we will also discuss it (regarding access to vaccine) with the Indian side as well," Masud Bin Momen said.Both the Bangladesh foreign office and the Indian High Commission visibly preferred not to elaborate on the tour while the Indian High Commission in Dhaka issued a brief statement. Indian media said it is a one day visit, however, the Foreign Ministry said it will continue for two days, but there was no official visit schedule of the Indian Foreign Secretary for Tuesday.There was a speculation all over the day that "Shringla was likely to have a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," which Prime Minister's Office (PMO) denied. However, Indian High Commission claimed they happened to "see" each other.Shringla's visit comes amid media speculations both in Bangladesh and India about new trend in regional diplomacy involving China, although Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen recently called ties with Delhi was "rock solid."During the briefing at Foreign Ministry, Foreign Secretary said there has been some progress on transshipment and railway cooperation fronts, and the two countries will discuss what more can be done.The Bangladesh Foreign Secretary, however, said his counterpart's Dhaka visit was not a "sudden" one and rather part of regular bilateral engagements.Shringla visited Bangladesh in March last after assuming office of the Indian Foreign Secretary in January this year.Diplomatic sources say, the visit meant to warm up relations with Bangladesh amid New Delhi's concerns that China is expanding its footprints in Bangladesh. Indian civil society and experts have highlighted the need for India to improve ties with neighbours' including Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan at a time when it is engaged in a border standoff with China.As part of it, Indian External Affairs arranged a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli on August 15, on August 17 (Monday) India and Nepal held a virtual meeting to discuss projects financed by India in Nepal, the first such discussion since PM KP Sharma Oli's decision to change Nepal's political map to include certain Indian territories soured relations."It has recently come to our notice that several web portals based in India's northeastern region have published totally false and baseless articles, and rumors, against the honourable Prime Minister, honourable ministers and advisers, military and security forces, and intelligence agencies of Bangladesh," Foreign Secretary said.We see that the non- issue items are getting more priority in the media, our Prime Minister did not give any schedule to any High Commissioner or ambassador in last 4 months but it has been said ...they are not getting the appointment..these are non-issues, Foreign Secretary said.Meanwhile, on August 14, Bangladesh's Deputy High Commission in Kolkata condemned the disinformation campaign targeting Bangladesh by several web portals based in India's northeastern region.The Deputy High Commission also urged all concerned to disregard the false information peddled.Most notably, the Deputy High Commission said the said portals have run distorted and photoshopped images of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan in an attempt to hurt the existing friendly ties between Bangladesh and India.