Wednesday, 19 August, 2020, 7:10 AM
Country’s 1st female photographer Sayeeda Khanam passes away

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Sayeeda Khanam, the first female professional photographer of Bangladesh, died on Tuesday. She was 83.
Sayeeda breathed her last at her Banani residence at 3:00am.
"Sayeeda Apa suddenly fell down on Monday and subsequently stopped speaking. She also had kidney problems."




She was laid to rest at  Banani Graveyard in the capital after Zuhr prayers.
State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid expressed his condolence over the death of Sayeeda.
Sayeeda was born in Pabna on December 29, 1937. She started her career in photojournalism in the early 60s through working for the then 'Begum' magazine.
She had received plenty of support from her elder sister Hamida Khanam on her way to becoming a professional photographer.    -bdnews24.com


