Wednesday, 19 August, 2020, 7:10 AM
Foreign firm likely to operate Patenga Container Terminal

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Aug 18: The government has decided to appoint a foreign firm as an operator of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port under Public Private Partnership (PPP).
The decision was taken by the Ministry of Shipping in a meeting held on the second week of the current month.
Sources said three foreign firms have already expressed their willingness to operate the PCT that is expected to be completed by June next year. The foreign firms are Red Sea Gateway of Saudi Arabia, DP World (Dubai Port) of Dubai and Adani of India.
Ministry sources said the final decision is likely to be taken next week. The appointed firm will procure all operational equipment for the terminal.  
Meanwhile, 62 per cent construction work of the largest Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) have already been completed. The project was scheduled to be completed by December this year. But the time has been extended to June next year.
Talking to the Daily Observer, the executive engineer of CPA and the project director hoped that the construction works would be completed by June next.
He said vessel may be berthed in the PCT within shortest possible time because of terminal being very near to estuary of the Karnaphuli River. The cost of project is estimated at Tk 1,532 crore.
The PCT is situated over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 meters length and three vessels with 9.5 draft vessels will be able to take berth at a time in the terminal, the engineer said.
The annual container handling capacity of the PCT is 4.45 lac TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers.
Chattogram Port handled 30,00414 (3 Million) TEUs of containers in the just concluded fiscal year. The rate of increased is 2.9 per cent.
In the 2018-19 fiscal year, Chattogram Port handled 2.919 million. The rate of increased was 4 per cent.
The CPA has started the construction works of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) with the assistance of Bangladesh Army to cater the demand of the increasing trend of containerization.


