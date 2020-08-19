8 of a family killed as microbus falls into pond





The identities of the deceased could not be known as of filing of this report at 6:00pm.

Emarat Hossain Gazi, officer-in-charge (OC) of Phulpur Police Station, said the Sherpur-bound microbus carrying 14 passengers skidded off the road and fell into the pond as the driver lost control over the steering.

On information, police and fire service members rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

The bodies were sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The OC said that the victims were members of the same family.

Police seized the microbus, but its driver managed to flee. A case has been filed with Phulpur Police Station in connection with the accident. Police are looking for the microbus driver.





































MYMENSINGH, Aug 18: Eight members of a family, including five women and a child, were killed as a microbus carrying them plunged into a roadside pond at Phulpur in the district on Tuesday morning.The identities of the deceased could not be known as of filing of this report at 6:00pm.Emarat Hossain Gazi, officer-in-charge (OC) of Phulpur Police Station, said the Sherpur-bound microbus carrying 14 passengers skidded off the road and fell into the pond as the driver lost control over the steering.On information, police and fire service members rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.The bodies were sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for autopsy.The OC said that the victims were members of the same family.Police seized the microbus, but its driver managed to flee. A case has been filed with Phulpur Police Station in connection with the accident. Police are looking for the microbus driver.