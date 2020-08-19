Water level in Ganges basin continues to rise





But water level in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna River remained steady for the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, a forecast of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) said water level of in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna River may fall in the next 24 hours while water level in the Ganges-Padma River may remain steady during the period.

It also said water level in the Padma at Goalondo in Rajbari, Bhagyakul at Munshiganj and Sureshwar at Shariatpur may continue to rise.

As a result, flood situation in low lying areas of Rajbari may continue to worsen for the next seven days. Water level at Bhagyakul and Sureshwar started crossing danger level from Tuesday.

Although the rivers around Dhaka city remained steady, the Shitalakhya water at Narayanganj continued to rise and it may cross danger level on August 20. This may result in flooding of low lying areas of Narayanganj.

The water level of the Turag at Mirpur and Dhaleshwari at Rekabi Bazar also continued to rise while major rivers of the Upper Meghna basin in the country's north-eastern region are in falling trend which may continue for the next 24 hours, it said.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in different parts of the country.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions," said a Met Office release.

The Met Office recorded maximum 142 millimeters (mm) rainfall in last 24 hours till 6am Tuesday at Sitakunda in Chattogram.

BWDB Superintending Engineer Mukhlesur Rahman said water level in the Ganges went up by 5cm at Pankha in Chapainawabganj, 9cm at Rajshahi, 2cm at Hardinge Bridge and 6cm at Talbaria points in the past 24 hours ending at 3pm.

The Ganges was flowing 192cm, 201cm, 125cm and 107cm below the danger mark at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points respectively while water level in the Padma went up by 5cm at Goalundo and it was flowing 13cm above the danger mark, Mukhlesur Rahman added.

Out of 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin, water levels receded at 14 points while went up at 14 points and remained stable at two points.

Apart from this, the rivers were flowing below the danger level at 29 points, while above the danger level at one point.

Water level in the Korotoa River declined by 17cm and 9cm afresh at Chak Rahimpur and at Bogura points respectively and the river was flowing 196cm and 282cm below the danger level at the two points respectively this morning.

























