Relocate edn instts, places of worship from river banks: PM  





At the same time, she has also asked them to keep the river erosion issues in consideration before buildings such infrastructures along the river banks in future. The erosion trends must be considered before buildings such structures, she said.

The instructions were given while she was addressing the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) through video conferencing from Ganobhaban. The meeting was held at the NEC Conference Room with the Prime Minister in the chair.

After the meeting Planning Minister MA Mannan briefed media about the decisions and the Prime Minister's directives regarding the issue.

At present, people of around 33 districts across the country have been facing third consecutive floods beginning from last July. In the floods, at least 55 lakh people have been affected. Hundreds of important structures including government offices, educational institutions, places of worship and road infrastructures were damaged.

In the briefing, Planning Minister Mannan said the Prime Minister asked the authorities concerned to develop a model as to how to relocate the endangered infrastructures like schools, colleges and madrasa built along the river banks and are vulnerable to river erosion.

She has also renewed her vow to dredge the rivers and canals to cope with the usual flood.

Mannan said the Prime Minister during the meeting directed the authorities not to include the component of building a rest house (Dakbunglows) under the project, rather to come up with an integrated project to build duckbunglows and rest houses where those are deemed necessary.

He also informed that a proposal for setting up of a border haat (market) at Ramgarh is also under active consideration.

Referring to the approval of the upgrading of Daudkandi-Goalmari-Srirayerchar (Cumilla)-Matlab Uttar (Chengarchar) district highway at a cost Tk 524.37 crore, the Planning Minister said the Prime Minister has opposed the proposal of toll-free road rather to realize toll for cost recovery.

The Prime Minister also opined that sufficient fund is required to construct and maintain roads and highways and for this reason these should not be toll-free.

She also stressed the need for improving the feeder roads which eventually link the roads and highways as well as replacing the old and dilapidated bridges with the new ones.

Mannan said the Prime Minister has also asked the Ministry of Water Resources to conduct a study of the operation, effectiveness of the sluice gates across the country as most of those do not work. She also suggested them not to construct any new sluice gate. The Planning Minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the meeting extended thanks to the officials and employees of the Ministry of Planning and the Planning Commission for giving their all-out efforts to continue the project formulation process during this Covid-19 situation.































Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday instructed the authorities concerned to relocate all structures including educational institutions and places of worship from the river banks soon, so that those can be saved from river erosion.At the same time, she has also asked them to keep the river erosion issues in consideration before buildings such infrastructures along the river banks in future. The erosion trends must be considered before buildings such structures, she said.The instructions were given while she was addressing the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) through video conferencing from Ganobhaban. The meeting was held at the NEC Conference Room with the Prime Minister in the chair.After the meeting Planning Minister MA Mannan briefed media about the decisions and the Prime Minister's directives regarding the issue.At present, people of around 33 districts across the country have been facing third consecutive floods beginning from last July. In the floods, at least 55 lakh people have been affected. Hundreds of important structures including government offices, educational institutions, places of worship and road infrastructures were damaged.In the briefing, Planning Minister Mannan said the Prime Minister asked the authorities concerned to develop a model as to how to relocate the endangered infrastructures like schools, colleges and madrasa built along the river banks and are vulnerable to river erosion.She has also renewed her vow to dredge the rivers and canals to cope with the usual flood.Mannan said the Prime Minister during the meeting directed the authorities not to include the component of building a rest house (Dakbunglows) under the project, rather to come up with an integrated project to build duckbunglows and rest houses where those are deemed necessary.He also informed that a proposal for setting up of a border haat (market) at Ramgarh is also under active consideration.Referring to the approval of the upgrading of Daudkandi-Goalmari-Srirayerchar (Cumilla)-Matlab Uttar (Chengarchar) district highway at a cost Tk 524.37 crore, the Planning Minister said the Prime Minister has opposed the proposal of toll-free road rather to realize toll for cost recovery.The Prime Minister also opined that sufficient fund is required to construct and maintain roads and highways and for this reason these should not be toll-free.She also stressed the need for improving the feeder roads which eventually link the roads and highways as well as replacing the old and dilapidated bridges with the new ones.Mannan said the Prime Minister has also asked the Ministry of Water Resources to conduct a study of the operation, effectiveness of the sluice gates across the country as most of those do not work. She also suggested them not to construct any new sluice gate. The Planning Minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the meeting extended thanks to the officials and employees of the Ministry of Planning and the Planning Commission for giving their all-out efforts to continue the project formulation process during this Covid-19 situation.