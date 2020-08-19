WHO calls for end to 'vaccine nationalism'





"(Acting) strategically and globally is actually in each country's national interest - no one is safe until everyone is safe," he told a virtual briefing calling for an end to "vaccine nationalism".

Ghebreyesus said that without vaccinating the highest-risk populations around the world all at the same time, it would be impossible to rebuild the global economy.

And he said the most exposed 20 percent of each country's population -- including front-line health workers, adults over 65 and those with pre-existing conditions -- would be targeted in the first wave of vaccinations, once the WHO-spearheaded and shared facility can roll out a proven safe and effective vaccine.

"We have learned the hard way that the fastest way to end this pandemic and to reopen economies is to start by protecting the highest risk populations everywhere, rather than the entire populations of just some countries," Tedros told a virtual press conference.

The novel coronavirus has killed nearly 775,000 people and infected almost 22 million since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

Researchers and pharmaceutical giants around the world are racing to produce a vaccine, with nine of the 29 currently being tested on humans forming part of the shared COVAX Global Vaccines Facility.

Some 92 countries are signed up to COVAX -- an effort to pool the costs and rewards of finding, producing and distributing effective vaccines -- while a further 80 have expressed interest but are yet to come fully on board. -AFP

































