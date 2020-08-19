Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020, 7:10 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Display portrait of Bangabandhu  in JS room: HC

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday ordered to display the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the session room of the Parliament.
The virtual bench of Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice SM Kuddus Zaman passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by the Supreme Court lawyer Subir Nandi Das as public interest litigation.
Das moved for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state.
The writ petition was filed on August 12 and said that Section 4(A) of the Constitution directed to display Bangabandhu's portrait at government and autonomous institutions including offices of the President, Prime Minister, Speaker and the Chief Justice.
On August 29 last year, the HC passed an order directing the authorities concerned to display the portrait of Bangabandhu in all courtrooms across the country. The order has already been implemented.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Country’s 1st female photographer Sayeeda Khanam passes away
Foreign firm likely to operate Patenga Container Terminal
8 of a family killed as microbus falls into pond
Water level in Ganges basin continues to rise
Relocate edn instts, places of worship from river banks: PM  
WHO calls for end to 'vaccine nationalism'
Display portrait of Bangabandhu  in JS room: HC
21,000 AL men killed during BNP regime: Quader


Latest News
Chrystia Freeland to be named Finance Minister of Canada
ADB approves $50m loan for Bangladesh
Vaccine diplomacy appears to be major agendum of Dhaka-Delhi talks
Bangladesh forex reserves exceeds $38 billion
Stay alert against recurrence of Aug 15, 21 like incidents: Quader
Barcelona fire Eric Abidal as sporting director
Zia 'led' conspiracy of Aug 15: ICT Minister
Sub-registry offices collect Tk 5.30b as revenue in July
Call for redoubling effort for repatriation of Rohingya refugees
Pakistan gives go-ahead to Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial
Most Read News
Ex-whip Azizur Rahman dies of COVID-19
Sinha murder: Pradeep, two other accused taken on remand
Bangladesh's COVID-19 death tally reach 3,740 with 46 fatalities
Indian Foreign Secy in Dhaka carrying Modi’s message
Actor Farooque hospitalised with high fever
8 of family killed in M'singh microbus plunge
Pradeep, 2 accused to be taken under RAB custody following remand
Bangladesh's 1st female photographer Sayeeda Khanam no more
Shahed taken to ACC after check-up at BSMMU
RAB detains three APBn members over Major Sinha murder
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft