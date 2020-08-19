Display portrait of Bangabandhu  in JS room: HC





The virtual bench of Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice SM Kuddus Zaman passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by the Supreme Court lawyer Subir Nandi Das as public interest litigation.

Das moved for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state.

The writ petition was filed on August 12 and said that Section 4(A) of the Constitution directed to display Bangabandhu's portrait at government and autonomous institutions including offices of the President, Prime Minister, Speaker and the Chief Justice.

On August 29 last year, the HC passed an order directing the authorities concerned to display the portrait of Bangabandhu in all courtrooms across the country. The order has already been implemented.





















