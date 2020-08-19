Stop violence against women and children amid COVID-19 outbreak







Disappointing and alarming news published in the media that various forms of violence against women and children have increased amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.



According a report of the Bangladesh Mohila Parishad, about 107 women and girls were raped in the month of July. Out of them about 90 were raped and 14 victims faced gang rape, three were killed after raping, nine were victims of rape attempt and three were sexually assaulted and five were abducted. In the same time, at least 46 women and girl child were killed and out of them, seven women were killed and four were tortured due to dowry and a total of six domestic helps faced multiple forms of violence. Media reports also said the number of crimes took a nosedive as most of the people stayed inside.



There have been fewer cases of theft, looting, mugging and kidnapping. However, the number of cases of domestic violence, especially against women and children, has increased tremendously. Basically, child abuse, sexual and domestic violence are among the most destructive experiences afflicting women and children.











While many groups, organizations, and government agencies have been established to identify, prevent, and treat such violence but our response to these problems has been piecemeal and not optimally successful. Necessary right steps are sorely needed to effectively address these issues.



Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka Dear SirDisappointing and alarming news published in the media that various forms of violence against women and children have increased amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.According a report of the Bangladesh Mohila Parishad, about 107 women and girls were raped in the month of July. Out of them about 90 were raped and 14 victims faced gang rape, three were killed after raping, nine were victims of rape attempt and three were sexually assaulted and five were abducted. In the same time, at least 46 women and girl child were killed and out of them, seven women were killed and four were tortured due to dowry and a total of six domestic helps faced multiple forms of violence. Media reports also said the number of crimes took a nosedive as most of the people stayed inside.There have been fewer cases of theft, looting, mugging and kidnapping. However, the number of cases of domestic violence, especially against women and children, has increased tremendously. Basically, child abuse, sexual and domestic violence are among the most destructive experiences afflicting women and children.While many groups, organizations, and government agencies have been established to identify, prevent, and treat such violence but our response to these problems has been piecemeal and not optimally successful. Necessary right steps are sorely needed to effectively address these issues.Md Zillur RahamanGandaria, Dhaka