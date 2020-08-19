Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020, 7:10 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Stop violence against women and children amid COVID-19 outbreak

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Dear Sir

Disappointing and alarming news published in the media that various forms of violence against women and children have increased amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

According a report of the Bangladesh Mohila Parishad, about 107 women and girls were raped in the month of July. Out of them about 90 were raped and 14 victims faced gang rape, three were killed after raping, nine were victims of rape attempt and three were sexually assaulted and five were abducted. In the same time, at least 46 women and girl child were killed and out of them, seven women were killed and four were tortured due to dowry and a total of six domestic helps faced multiple forms of violence. Media reports also said the number of crimes took a nosedive as most of the people stayed inside.

There have been fewer cases of theft, looting, mugging and kidnapping. However, the number of cases of domestic violence, especially against women and children, has increased tremendously. Basically, child abuse, sexual and domestic violence are among the most destructive experiences afflicting women and children.





While many groups, organizations, and government agencies have been established to identify, prevent, and treat such violence but our response to these problems has been piecemeal and not optimally successful. Necessary right steps are sorely needed to effectively address these issues.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stop violence against women and children amid COVID-19 outbreak
Palestinians take their fight for justice to the mountains
Nuclear Test-ban treaty is no taboo
Journey of a devout and empathetic artist
Juvenile delinquency and the roles of child development centres
Is Israel-UAE deal a betrayal of Palestinian cause?
Stop child marriage
US president's ultimate challenge: stable relations with China


Latest News
Chrystia Freeland to be named Finance Minister of Canada
ADB approves $50m loan for Bangladesh
Vaccine diplomacy appears to be major agendum of Dhaka-Delhi talks
Bangladesh forex reserves exceeds $38 billion
Stay alert against recurrence of Aug 15, 21 like incidents: Quader
Barcelona fire Eric Abidal as sporting director
Zia 'led' conspiracy of Aug 15: ICT Minister
Sub-registry offices collect Tk 5.30b as revenue in July
Call for redoubling effort for repatriation of Rohingya refugees
Pakistan gives go-ahead to Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial
Most Read News
Ex-whip Azizur Rahman dies of COVID-19
Sinha murder: Pradeep, two other accused taken on remand
Bangladesh's COVID-19 death tally reach 3,740 with 46 fatalities
Indian Foreign Secy in Dhaka carrying Modi’s message
Actor Farooque hospitalised with high fever
8 of family killed in M'singh microbus plunge
Pradeep, 2 accused to be taken under RAB custody following remand
Bangladesh's 1st female photographer Sayeeda Khanam no more
Shahed taken to ACC after check-up at BSMMU
RAB detains three APBn members over Major Sinha murder
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft