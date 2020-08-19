

Nazarul Islam



There are a number of reasons why the present non-proliferation order is struggling. The most important is that the original order was constructed around Washington and Moscow. These two capitals still control some 90 per cent of the world's nuclear armaments. But Russia's nuclear future is limited by its small economic base.



China's arsenal, unfettered by any nuclear arms control agreement, grew 21 per cent between 2012 and 2019 and its nuclear weapons budget is now the second-largest in the world. More worryingly, some estimates allege that Pakistan has the world's fastest-growing nuclear warhead count. India's is also growing, regardless of their claim that New Delhi's investments have been more directed at survivability and deployment, rather than sheer numbers.



Nuclear Test-ban treaty is no taboo



President Donald Trump's administration, in its own disjointed way, has recognized that the United States (US) is held back in the Indo-Pacific by commitments it made to the Soviet Union. It sensibly scrapped the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty. It has a case for arguing that a new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty agreement should cover not only the US and Russia but also China, but has lacked the depth and diplomatic coherence, to ever accomplish this feat.



Should a new US administration continue the re-evaluation of the present nuclear proliferation regime? India must be prepared to play a constructive role in the new evolutionary process. Resuscitating the fissile materials cut-off treaty, should be on the table for everyone. The comprehensive test ban treaty should not be seen as taboo, if the US and China ratify the treaty. Nuclear weapons have been associated with the Cold War. But their spread and development today is firmly embedded in the evolving Indo-Pacific strategic space.



Do we not cherish the total elimination one day, of nuclear weapons from the face of the Earth? A nuclear war cannot be won and therefore, must never be fought. We have shared a dream-and it is our fervent goal that we will someday no longer have to rely on nuclear assets to deter aggression, and assure global peace.



The writer is a former educator,

based in Chicago































