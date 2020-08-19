Juvenile delinquency and the roles of child development centres



Badrul Huda Sohel



Before going to the main issue, it is necessary to know what juvenile delinquency is. In general, special types of abnormal and anti-social acts committed by adolescents are called juvenile delinquency. Juvenile delinquency is on the rise as a result of increasing industrialization and urbanization and the creation of unorganized social systems due to the growing population. Moreover, juvenile delinquency is on the rise due to want, anarchy and frustration. The unfavourable family environment and the neglect and inattention of parents towards their children are also responsible for this.



Usually, if a child or juvenile under the age of 18 is involved in a crime, he or she is placed in a child development centre through the legal process. The purpose of this is that since they are young and have not fully realized the importance of life, they should have the opportunity to correct themselves through the caress or counselling of the trained people. To this end, the government has set up three child development centres: two in Gazipur and one in Jessore.



The incompetence and inattention of the administration of the centre are noticed in the incident of beating and injuring 15 children with 3 deaths. The impression of inhumanity in the human development centre for children and adolescents has made us worried.



We have heard about the inhuman and degrading treatment to children earlier. The dissatisfaction of children and adolescents has been cantered on the irregularities and poor quality of food provided by the authorities at Jessore Child Development Center. A further investigation into this unforeseen event may reveal more irregularities. Can the authorities avoid the responsibility of beating 15 children including 3 killing in this development centre?



According to the Children's Act 2013, the child development centres are being run with the aim of developing and integrating the normal life of the children sent by the parents who are in conflict with the law. These centres have a great responsibility to guide and counsel children and to rehabilitate them as ideal citizens by developing their minds.



The centres are responsible not only for the care and maintenance of the children, but also for the training of children in various police stations or prisons to improve their skills, including access to justice as per the laws. They are entrusted with the responsibility of service work such as rehabilitating them in the society through physical and mental excellence. The scope of work of the child development centres is so wide that sound management is essential there.



Basically, juvenile delinquency does not only push the future of the child towards uncertainty, it is one of the obstacles in the way of overall development of our country. As a result of disrespect, neglect and lack of family discipline towards children, at one time children consider themselves as guardians. So, thinking that they will not be left behind, they get involved in various criminal activities out of extra emotion.



Juvenile delinquency is more prevalent in urban areas than in rural areas. In most cases, juvenile delinquency is more noticed in markets, slums, bus terminals and railway stations. Notable among the crime reasons are: conflicts over dominance among peers, conflicts over accusations against each other in educational institutions or playgrounds, eve-teasing, acid throwing for being refused in love making, stealing other people's crops or fruits, snatching money to buy drugs and travel related crimes for not booking tickets etc.



Family, social and environmental factors alone are not responsible for the involvement of children and adolescents in crime. Their psychological reasons are also involved behind this. Adolescence is a time of great change in their emotions. And if any kind of obstacle appears to their work, they immediately get involved in the conflict. Many times the children become vulnerable due to quarrels or separation between the parents. Lack of moral education increases the moral decay of the child as he grows older.



Children become involved in criminal activities due to the deterioration of moral, religious and social values. Excessive action film-love encourages them to be prone to crime. Again, if their parents live through dishonest earnings or misdeeds they become affected. Then this child gets reluctant to listen to the advice of his parents and does not hesitate to get involved in any crime.



Consequently, when a child is involved in criminal activity, people usually blame their family. The family is a child's first institution from which he or she will develop moral behaviour. Besides, the orderly environment, discipline and sincerity of the teachers in the educational institutions help to bring about the desired change in the character formation of the child.



Today's children are the future citizens and leaders of the country; and so it is the responsibility of all of us to bring children or adolescents back to the right path with the highest priority on the issue of their involvement in crime. Teachers and seniors should always be vigilant to keep children on the right path through counselling. Without giving excessive pressure, parents need to take time out of their busy schedules to create an environment conducive to their mental development.



Addressing the brutal incident of Jessore Child Development Centre on the 13th August, the government should introduce strict supervision of the child development centres by managing them with more skilled and humane officers and employees. The centres should have the involvement of child-friendly officers so that they can understand the mindset of the children and take necessary steps for rehabilitation.



Regular training needs to be arranged for the officers and employees of the centres through experts in counselling Psychology and Criminology. It is time to take all necessary steps to ensure that no child is abused, oppressed, deprived, injured or killed in child development centres. Otherwise, people will lose confidence in the safety of the lives of the children in these centres.



The success of the centres lies in bringing the misguided child back to normal life through training and teaching. We hope that on the basis of the investigation report on the murder of Jessore Child Development Center on August 13, the authorities controlling the centre will take initiatives. It is expected that the authority will provide punishment to the culprits so that such incident does not occur further.



The writer is an assistant professor, Department of English, Ishakha International University





















