Is Israel-UAE deal a betrayal of Palestinian cause?



Nizam Ahmed



Within hours of the deal Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas denounced Israel's accord with the UAE. "The Palestinian leadership rejects and denounces the UAE, Israeli and US trilateral, surprising, announcement," said a senior adviser quoting from a statement signed by Abbas, in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. "The deal was a "betrayal of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian cause." Hours earlier a joint statement issued by the US, the UAE and Israel said: "The three leaders have agreed to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates."



"This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region," the statement said.



Delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications and other issues, the statement said. The two countries are expected soon to exchange ambassadors and embassies. In line of the Palestinian President the leaders of most Muslim countries think the deal will help Israel to consolidate its occupation of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a sacred institution for Muslims after Kaaba and Masjid Al Nawawi.



Muslims recognise Israel as an illegal state set up in 1948 with active assistance of Britain and the US, evicting hundreds and thousands of Palestinian Muslims. The anti-Israel sentiment mounted in the Muslim world after the Jewish state occupied East Jerusalem in a six-day war against Egypt, Syria and Jordan from June 5 to 10 in 1967. Israel finally annexed the territory in 1980 amid worldwide condemnation.



For the most countries in the region including the Middle East comprising the Gulf states, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt in north-eastern Africa, the deal is a ploy to weaken the unity amongst the Muslim countries and to harm oil-rich Emirates politically and economically. Muslim countries in Asia and Africa with their inherent anti-Israel stance have started to observe the developments cautiously. Political observers inclined to US-Israel axis believe the deal will start softening of anti-Israel stance among the countries in region and will strengthen the Jewish state morally in tackling Iran-aided Sunni militants group Hamas.



Besides UAE, Israel, which has been in animosity with surrounding countries including the Palestinian authority since its formation, initiated full diplomatic relations with Egypt and Jordan after signing peace treaties in 1979 and 1994 respectively. It has also reportedly developed some covert deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, early this year.



However, the Israel-UAE deal is an apparent success for Trump who is eager to neutralise Iran, as its relationship with Teheran deteriorated recently. On Iran issue the US has also reported baking of the regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia, which wants to subdue Iran in response to its interference in Yemen.



UAE is important to Israel and the US, because being a former British protectorate, the oil rich UAE quickly came into prominence soon after its independence as a federal sovereign state on December 2, 1971. It comprises seven emirates: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah.



Iran being the common rival of Israel and the Kingdom, the countries have apparently developed some kind of understanding following the old saying "enemy's enemy is friend," which suits both the countries.



However, the official stance of Saudi Arabia is that a settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a precondition for normalising ties. But relations appear to be warming regardless, a shift spearheaded by the Kingdom's de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Earlier on January 26, this year Israel's interior ministry said it would now allow Israelis to travel to Saudi Arabia for religious or business visits.



Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have any official diplomatic relations. However, news reports have surfaced indicating, behind-the-scenes, extensive diplomatic and intelligence cooperation between the countries, in pursuit of mutual goals against regional enemy Iran. Salman is often criticised by conservative section of people at home for certain cultural and religious reforms. Internationally Salman is also blamed for allegedly masterminding the killing of US-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi embassy in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.



The White House said the peace deal was the product of lengthy discussions between Israel, the UAE and the US that accelerated recently. It was finally sealed in a phone call on the day between US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi. The deal generated a great satisfaction and joy for Trump as he wrote in his Twitter: "HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates." It definitely gives Trump a foreign policy success as he seeks re-election on Novembet 3, this year.



However, the world's Muslim community fear that the US-Israeli nexus will try to neutralise Muslim countries one after another especially in the Middle East to perpetuate Israel's occupation of the West Bank including Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque.



The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer



































