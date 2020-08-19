

Be ready to face climate change induced diseases



But the expanding ecological footprint of our species could trigger epidemics in other ways too. Climate change -- already wreaking havoc with one degree Celsius of global warming -- is also emerging as a driver of infectious disease, whether by expanding the footprint of malaria- and dengue-carrying mosquitoes, or defrosting prehistoric pathogens from the Siberian permafrost.



Two particular diseases triggered by climate change have hit us hard. First is Dengue, the world's most important vector-borne viral disease - it was not prevalent in Bangladesh until 2000, and in the past five years it has become a regular health hazard. And second is Leishmaniasis, locally known as kala-azar, has re-emerged as one of the major vector-borne diseases in our country since the mid-nineties. It is estimated that about 20 million people in more than 27 districts are at risk.



To make it simpler, when there are extreme weather and climactic conditions, there is flooding or drought. Greater levels of air pollution and higher levels of pollen can affect respiratory diseases. The vector-borne diseases are changing their ranges, so mosquitoes that carry diseases and harm human health are expanding geographically with warmer temperatures.



Therefore, climate change poses a major threat to public health and it is surprising that few of us are concerned about the fact.



From a scientific perspective, nature is full of microorganisms. The number of bacteria and viruses lurking in the permafrost is incalculable, but the more important question is how dangerous they are? and from our end , it is time our climate experts and scientists also gets engaged in a broader and wider platform to analyse the possibilities of dormant viruses coming into life while slaughtering humanity in its own way.



The point here , given our changing weather patterns , global warming , surfacing of new diseases and viruses , we believe our government , scientists and the healthcare sector must unite for detecting and preventing potential climate induced diseases.











We still don't know what other new diseases would add up with Dengue and Leishmaniasis?



