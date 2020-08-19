DNCC fines 71 house owners for having Aedes larvae





The city corporation also filed four separate cases against house owners.

As part of the drive to protect the city dwellers from the fatal disease dengue fever, the DNCC conducted its operation from June 6-15 as the first phase while second phase from July 4-14.

The ongoing 10-day-long third phase programme started on August 8.

The mosquito larvae crash programme starts at 10am and continues till 1pm every day except Fridays.

During the combing operation, the larvae of Aedes mosquito were found in abandoned tires, buckets, flower tubs, bottles, water-meters, garages, broken mugs, floors, water-tanks, plastic containers, roof-drains, yogurt pots, abandoned commodes, coconut shells, broken pots, basement and spaces between two houses. -BSS

















