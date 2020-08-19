2 ‘Neo JMB’ men held in city





The arrestees are Saffat Islam alias Abdullah, 18 and Yeasir Arafat alias Shanto, 20.

A team of CTTC unit conducted a drive in the area around 6:55 pm and arrested them along with two mobile phone sets, one knife, some documents, said sources at CTTC unit of DMP.

According to the CTTC unit sources, both of them are the active members of Neo JMB' sleeper cell FZ Force' and members of Neo JMB military branch.

They used to form 'sleeper cell' with 7/8 members in a group and called the group as 'FZ Force', said a press release of CTTC unit.

They used to communicated with each other through social networking site and other networking apps and planned to carry out subversive activities after recruiting members, said the release.

A case was filed with Kotwali Police Station in this connection. -UNB

























