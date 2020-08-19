West Zone Railway to transplant 10,000 tree saplings





The railway authority opened the tree plantation campaign to mark the 45th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day- 2020 today.

Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton formally inaugurated the drive at the railway playground in Rajshahi city as the chief guest. General Manager of the zone Mihir Kanti Guho, Chief Engineer Al-Fattah Masudur Rahman and other railway officials concerned were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Liton said massive tree plantation can help reduce carbon emission at a substantial level which is very important to protect ecological balance in the region. -BSS





















