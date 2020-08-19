Mother, daughter electrocuted in Ctg





The deceased were identified as Rasheda Begum, 38, wife of Badsha Miah and their daughter Moyna Begum, 15.

Jakir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Lohagara Police Station, said that Moyna went out of house on Monday afternoon for collecting vegetables and did not return home.

When Rasheda was searching for her daughter in the morning, locals said that they saw her daughter collecting vegetables on Monday afternoon in a waterbody.

As Rasheda got down in the waterbody seeing her daughter's floating bodythere, she got electrocuted and died on the spot. Later, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Chattagram Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The OC said that the woman and her daughter died from electrocution. -UNB

























