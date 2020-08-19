BD-China poster design contest held





Sun Yan, Cultural Counselor of the Embassy, Delwar Hossain, Chairman of the Bangladesh-China Friendship Center and Yu Guangyue, Director of the Bangladesh Language Department of China Media Group were present at the programme held on Monday, said the Embassy on Tuesday.

The contest began on April 21.

More than 650 works were collected from professional designers and art lovers from China, Bangladesh, India, the United States and Australia, said the Embassy.

The online voting website was launched in July and 10 works were selected for the "Internet Popularity Award".

On August 11, 25 amateur works and 35 professional works (60 in total) were selected by the panel of experts according to the criteria of theme and artistry, and 22 outstanding works were finally awarded. -UNB































