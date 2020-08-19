Video
Thrust on gender equality for inclusive society

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Speaker of the Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Choudhury on Tuesday stresses gender equality to achieve the goal of Planet 50-50 and achieve sustainable development goals without leaving anyone behind.
"There is no alternative to gender equality for presenting an inclusive society, to achieve the goal of Planet 50-50 and SDGs," she said.
"To prevent violence against women and protect the rights of women, the parliament needs to be more observant as well as increase its power and effectiveness and women MPs can play very important role," she said.
The Speaker said this while virtually attending the opening ceremony of the 13th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament, organised in Vienna, Austria on Monday evening, said a press release here on Tuesday.
She called upon all to play a stronger role in preventing violence against women.
"Covid 19 is not only affecting the economy and health but also intensifying inequality and violence against women and girls," she said adding, "Women and girls who are under house arrest due to this epidemic are being subjected to gender discrimination and disgrace".
President of the Federal Council of Austria Andrea Eder Gitschthaler, Vice-President of the National Council of Austria Doris Bures and President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron also spoke.
Members of the Bangladesh delegation Romena Ali MP, Raushan Ara Mannan MP, Aroma Dutta MP and Pir Fazlur Rahman MP were virtually connected from the oath room of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat.
Besides, Shamsul Haque Tuku MP and Aparajita Haque MP were virtually attached to the event from their respective positions.


