Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020, 7:08 AM
latest
Home Sports

Lukaku, Martinez fire five-star Inter into Europa League final

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Lukaku, Martinez fire five-star Inter into Europa League final

Lukaku, Martinez fire five-star Inter into Europa League final

D�SSELDORF, AUG 18: Inter Milan are destined for "great things" under Antonio Conte, according to Lautaro Martinez after the Argentine and Romelu Lukaku both scored twice to thrash Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in Dusseldorf and reach the Europa League final.
Danilo D'Ambrosio was also on target for the Italian giants, who will face Sevilla in Friday's final in Cologne.
Inter have endured a lean decade since winning the Champions League in 2010, but closed the gap on Juventus at the top of Serie A to just one point in Conte's first season in charge and are now one win away from a first trophy in nine years.
Martinez and Lukaku's prolific partnership has been the source of much of Inter's success and they took their tally to a combined 54 for the season.
"It was an incredible night, something we have been dreaming of," said Martinez, who has been strongly linked with a move to be Luis Suarez's successor at Barcelona.
"We proved that Inter are ready for great things, we are ready for the final."
After a slow start, Martinez put Inter on course for their 10th European final as he powered home Nicolo Barella's cross to open the scoring on 19 minutes.
Shakhtar are one of European football's great survivors as the Ukrainian champions continue to thrive despite not playing a match in their home city of Donetsk for six years due to a war in eastern Ukraine between government forces and Russian-backed separatists.
Luis Castro's men had scored 14 goals in five Europa League games since dropping into the competition form the Champions League, but their talented array of Brazilian forwards barely laid a glove on a characteristically well-organised Conte defence.
"Don't get fooled by the result," said Conte. "We were good not allowing them to play the way they wanted. The lads played exactly how a European game should be played."
Shakhtar had one golden chance to level when Mykola Matviyenko's cross picked out Junior Moraes, but the Brazilian-born Ukrainian international's header was too close to Samir Handanovic.
Two minutes later, Inter landed the killer blow when D'Ambrosio met Marcelo Brozovic's corner with a powerful header.
"When Inter scored their second goal we simply collapsed," said Castro. "After 2-0 we made so many terrible mistakes."
Only a brilliant save from 36-year-old Andriy Pyatov had denied Martinez classy second with a lob long range early in the second half, but he gave the veteran 'keeper no chance to set himself with brilliant quick hit for his 21st goal of the season.
Lukaku extended his run of scoring in now 10 straight Europa League game 12 minutes from time as this time Martinez played provider before his strike partner slotted low into the far corner.
Five minutes later the former Manchester United striker had his 33rd goal of the campaign by accelerating away from a slow Shakhtar backline before firing through Pyatov's legs.
"I'm a forward and I'm here to score, it's something inside me," said Lukaku, who showed United the predatory instincts they were lacking in a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the other semi-final on Sunday.
Conte is famous for his high demands of his players, but Lukaku believes the hard work Inter did before Italian football's return from a three-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is bearing fruit. "We worked really hard in the camp," added Lukaku. "It's tough but you see the results of the hard work. We want to keep going."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern sack youth coach at centre of racism row
Lukaku, Martinez fire five-star Inter into Europa League final
Barcelona sack Setien; Koeman favourite to take charge
Mental health focus as Aussie cricketers head into virus bubble
Mystery around Malinga's IPL participation
England captain Root 'would love' to tour Pakistan
Archers' tested C-19 negative
Bangladesh Boys Club observe Bangabandhu's 45th death anniversary


Latest News
Chrystia Freeland to be named Finance Minister of Canada
ADB approves $50m loan for Bangladesh
Vaccine diplomacy appears to be major agendum of Dhaka-Delhi talks
Bangladesh forex reserves exceeds $38 billion
Stay alert against recurrence of Aug 15, 21 like incidents: Quader
Barcelona fire Eric Abidal as sporting director
Zia 'led' conspiracy of Aug 15: ICT Minister
Sub-registry offices collect Tk 5.30b as revenue in July
Call for redoubling effort for repatriation of Rohingya refugees
Pakistan gives go-ahead to Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial
Most Read News
Ex-whip Azizur Rahman dies of COVID-19
Sinha murder: Pradeep, two other accused taken on remand
Bangladesh's COVID-19 death tally reach 3,740 with 46 fatalities
Indian Foreign Secy in Dhaka carrying Modi’s message
Actor Farooque hospitalised with high fever
8 of family killed in M'singh microbus plunge
Pradeep, 2 accused to be taken under RAB custody following remand
Bangladesh's 1st female photographer Sayeeda Khanam no more
Shahed taken to ACC after check-up at BSMMU
RAB detains three APBn members over Major Sinha murder
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft