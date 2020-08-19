Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020, 7:08 AM
latest
Home Sports

Mystery around Malinga's IPL participation

Isuru Udana to leave for UAE on Friday

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
BIPIN DANI

There seems to be some mystery around Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga's IPL appearance.
"He has not yet sought the NOC from the SLC and we have not heard of him training anywhere", one of the sources close to the pacer, said exclusively.
The right-arm fast bowler, who will turn 37 on 28th of this month has been hired by the Mumbai Indians.
"It is not that at this point we doubt about his participation in the IPL but surprisingly his private training schedules are also not known to anyone in Sri Lanka", the source tracking the development, added.
Because of his frequent knee injury problems, Malinga has his own special training programs.
In the meantime, the 32-year-old all rounder Isuru Udana is all set to leave for UAE on Friday.
"Yes, he has sought the permission and the SLC has no issue to not grant him the permission".
Isuru will be representing the Royal Challengers team and will get the experience to play with Team India skipper Virat Kohli and South Africa's AB De Villers.
Legendary cricketer Muthiah Muralitharan, who will be the bowling mentor for the Sunrisers, Hyderabad team will leave for UAE on September 4.
His Indian wife Madhi will not be able to cheer for the team at the grounds.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern sack youth coach at centre of racism row
Lukaku, Martinez fire five-star Inter into Europa League final
Barcelona sack Setien; Koeman favourite to take charge
Mental health focus as Aussie cricketers head into virus bubble
Mystery around Malinga's IPL participation
England captain Root 'would love' to tour Pakistan
Archers' tested C-19 negative
Bangladesh Boys Club observe Bangabandhu's 45th death anniversary


Latest News
Chrystia Freeland to be named Finance Minister of Canada
ADB approves $50m loan for Bangladesh
Vaccine diplomacy appears to be major agendum of Dhaka-Delhi talks
Bangladesh forex reserves exceeds $38 billion
Stay alert against recurrence of Aug 15, 21 like incidents: Quader
Barcelona fire Eric Abidal as sporting director
Zia 'led' conspiracy of Aug 15: ICT Minister
Sub-registry offices collect Tk 5.30b as revenue in July
Call for redoubling effort for repatriation of Rohingya refugees
Pakistan gives go-ahead to Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial
Most Read News
Ex-whip Azizur Rahman dies of COVID-19
Sinha murder: Pradeep, two other accused taken on remand
Bangladesh's COVID-19 death tally reach 3,740 with 46 fatalities
Indian Foreign Secy in Dhaka carrying Modi’s message
Actor Farooque hospitalised with high fever
8 of family killed in M'singh microbus plunge
Pradeep, 2 accused to be taken under RAB custody following remand
Bangladesh's 1st female photographer Sayeeda Khanam no more
Shahed taken to ACC after check-up at BSMMU
RAB detains three APBn members over Major Sinha murder
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft