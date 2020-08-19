Mystery around Malinga's IPL participation





"He has not yet sought the NOC from the SLC and we have not heard of him training anywhere", one of the sources close to the pacer, said exclusively.

The right-arm fast bowler, who will turn 37 on 28th of this month has been hired by the Mumbai Indians.

"It is not that at this point we doubt about his participation in the IPL but surprisingly his private training schedules are also not known to anyone in Sri Lanka", the source tracking the development, added.

Because of his frequent knee injury problems, Malinga has his own special training programs.

In the meantime, the 32-year-old all rounder Isuru Udana is all set to leave for UAE on Friday.

"Yes, he has sought the permission and the SLC has no issue to not grant him the permission".

Isuru will be representing the Royal Challengers team and will get the experience to play with Team India skipper Virat Kohli and South Africa's AB De Villers.

Legendary cricketer Muthiah Muralitharan, who will be the bowling mentor for the Sunrisers, Hyderabad team will leave for UAE on September 4.

His Indian wife Madhi will not be able to cheer for the team at the grounds.





























