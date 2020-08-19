Archers' tested C-19 negative





Talking to BSS on Tuesday Bangladesh Archery Federation general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal informed that all the eight archers, who's samples were collected Monday last, were tested Covid-19 negative.

Besides, four out of six staff members of the archery training camp were also their Covid-19 report found negative. The samples were earlier sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital and Midford Hospital for testing, he added.

Meanwhile, the archery training camp begins today (Wednesday) at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium archery training center in Gazipur. The training will be held in two sessions morning and afternoon.

The archers, who were called for the camp are Mohammad Roman Sana, Ram Krishna Shaha, Imdadul Haque Milon, Shakib Mollah, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Tamimul Islam, Abdur Rahman and Prodipta Chakma, Mosammat Eti Khatun, Beauty Roy, Moni Rani Sarkar, Diya Siddique, Asim Kumar Das, Mohammad Asikuzzaman, Siyam Siddik, Asif Mahmud, Bonna Akter and Suma Biswash.

Coaches: Martin Fredrick (head coach), Ziaul Haque (assistant coach) and Mohammad Hasan (training assistant). -BSS

























The eight-member recurve men's archers of the national team tested Covid-19 negative prior to the start of their training camp.Talking to BSS on Tuesday Bangladesh Archery Federation general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal informed that all the eight archers, who's samples were collected Monday last, were tested Covid-19 negative.Besides, four out of six staff members of the archery training camp were also their Covid-19 report found negative. The samples were earlier sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital and Midford Hospital for testing, he added.Meanwhile, the archery training camp begins today (Wednesday) at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium archery training center in Gazipur. The training will be held in two sessions morning and afternoon.The archers, who were called for the camp are Mohammad Roman Sana, Ram Krishna Shaha, Imdadul Haque Milon, Shakib Mollah, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Tamimul Islam, Abdur Rahman and Prodipta Chakma, Mosammat Eti Khatun, Beauty Roy, Moni Rani Sarkar, Diya Siddique, Asim Kumar Das, Mohammad Asikuzzaman, Siyam Siddik, Asif Mahmud, Bonna Akter and Suma Biswash.Coaches: Martin Fredrick (head coach), Ziaul Haque (assistant coach) and Mohammad Hasan (training assistant). -BSS