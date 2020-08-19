Video
Bangladesh Boys Club observe Bangabandhu's 45th death anniversary

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

The Bangladesh Boys Club observed the 45th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members at the club premises on Tuesday, a press release said.
In the day-long program, the Bangladesh Boys Club organised Quran Khwani in the morning and distributed food among the orphan and poor people after the post Zohr prayer.
Bangladesh Boys Club president Mainul Haque Monju, Bangladesh Boys Club vice presidents Mofidul Islam Badol, Modasser Ali Azad and Kazi Masum, Bangladesh Boys Club general secretary Hazi Mohammad Ramjan, Bangladesh Boys Club joint
secretary Fuad Faisal and officials of different
committees of the club were present in the food
distribution ceremony.     -BSS


