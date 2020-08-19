Bangladesh Boys Club observe Bangabandhu's 45th death anniversary





In the day-long program, the Bangladesh Boys Club organised Quran Khwani in the morning and distributed food among the orphan and poor people after the post Zohr prayer.

Bangladesh Boys Club president Mainul Haque Monju, Bangladesh Boys Club vice presidents Mofidul Islam Badol, Modasser Ali Azad and Kazi Masum, Bangladesh Boys Club general secretary Hazi Mohammad Ramjan, Bangladesh Boys Club joint

secretary Fuad Faisal and officials of different

committees of the club were present in the food

distribution ceremony. -BSS























The Bangladesh Boys Club observed the 45th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members at the club premises on Tuesday, a press release said.In the day-long program, the Bangladesh Boys Club organised Quran Khwani in the morning and distributed food among the orphan and poor people after the post Zohr prayer.Bangladesh Boys Club president Mainul Haque Monju, Bangladesh Boys Club vice presidents Mofidul Islam Badol, Modasser Ali Azad and Kazi Masum, Bangladesh Boys Club general secretary Hazi Mohammad Ramjan, Bangladesh Boys Club jointsecretary Fuad Faisal and officials of differentcommittees of the club were present in the fooddistribution ceremony. -BSS