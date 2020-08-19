Junior Asia Cup, Asian Champions Trophy in 2021





Along with different international and local events, there were two international hockey events to be arranged in Dhaka this year in celebrating the Mujib Year, the birth centennial of the founding leader of the country, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and were postponed later due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The Mujib Year is being celebrated from 17 March 2020 to 16 March 2021.

Junior Asia Cup was scheduled to be held from 4 to 14 June this year while Asian Champions Trophy was to be played in October.

BHF recently got permission from the Asian hockey governing body to arrange the Asian Champions Trophy from 11 to 19 March next year. But AHF had not said anything about the junior hockey event. In spite of that, Bangladesh hockey officials are planning to arrange the junior hockey event in January before the Champions Trophy.

A proposal regarding the Junior Asia Cup in January was given to AHF already. Acting General Secretary of BHF M Yusuf confirms the media.

He said, "Bangladesh Hockey Federation had to buy the title rights of the two international events. We named these two events after the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and we want to arrange the two events within Mujib Year."

"Yet Asian Hockey Federation advised us to arrange the junior event in February we are willing to arrange it in January," said Mr Yusuf.





























