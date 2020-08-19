Tigers’ squad for SL tour to be announced by 2nd week of Sep



BCB director and Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan speaking to the media.

"Few changes are made today," Akram said to journalist at Mirpur "But for two-four days".

Regarding Covid-19 test, BCB director stated, "We'll conduct Covid-19 test on September 18 collecting samples from player's home". He also assured that they are planning to stay at hotel from September 20 and will practice few days starting from September 21 before departing for Sri Lanka.

"Tests will be conducted regularly. We'll do on September 18, 21 and before travelling to Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka also will ensure regular check-ups," he explained.

Selector Habibul Bashar clued up about an extended squad for the forthcoming tour. Akram reassured it. He said, "We'll announce the squad by 10-15 of September. It'll be an extended squad of 20-22 players. Covid is not as easy as it seems to be. There have a lot of risks. So, we have to keep many alternative thinking in mind".

All the coaching staffs are now in their respective countries. They are expecting to return in their business before giving the squad. "Coaching staffs will arrive by the 1st week of next month and will be able to start working after quarantine period," former captain of Bangladesh National Cricket Team ensured.

Shorter version game alongside the Test matches was an agenda of BCB before finalising the fixtures of the tour and the fate of the T20i series was yet to determine. Akram confirmed that there will be Test matches only during the trip. He said, "No T20i matches. It's a World Test Championship tour. We requested for T20i matches but they refused since they have LPL (Lankan Premier League)".

Bangladesh were initially scheduled to visit Sri Lanka in July-August, which was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances prevailing in both the countries for upraise of Covid-19 contamination.























