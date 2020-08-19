Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020, 7:07 AM
latest
Home Sports

Tigers’ squad for SL tour to be announced by 2nd week of Sep

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Sports Reporter

BCB director and Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan speaking to the media.

BCB director and Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan speaking to the media.

BCB director and Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan informed media last week that Bangladesh will travel Sri Lanka on September 23 and will play 1st Test on October 24. But after a meeting with selectors on Tuesday, he informed that the schedules can be altered but for two-four days. He also informed the tentative date of announcing squad and Covid-19 test.
"Few changes are made today," Akram said to journalist at Mirpur "But for two-four days".
Regarding Covid-19 test, BCB director stated, "We'll conduct Covid-19 test on September 18 collecting samples from player's home". He also assured that they are planning to stay at hotel from September 20 and will practice few days starting from September 21 before departing for Sri Lanka.
"Tests will be conducted regularly. We'll do on September 18, 21 and before travelling to Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka also will ensure regular check-ups," he explained.
Selector Habibul Bashar clued up about an extended squad for the forthcoming tour. Akram reassured it. He said, "We'll announce the squad by 10-15 of September. It'll be an extended squad of 20-22 players. Covid is not as easy as it seems to be. There have a lot of risks. So, we have to keep many alternative thinking in mind".
All the coaching staffs are now in their respective countries. They are expecting to return in their business before giving the squad. "Coaching staffs will arrive by the 1st week of next month and will be able to start working after quarantine period," former captain of Bangladesh National Cricket Team ensured.
Shorter version game alongside the Test matches was an agenda of BCB before finalising the fixtures of the tour and the fate of the T20i series was yet to determine. Akram confirmed that there will be Test matches only during the trip. He said, "No T20i matches. It's a World Test Championship tour. We requested for T20i matches but they refused since they have LPL (Lankan Premier League)".
Bangladesh were initially scheduled to visit Sri Lanka in July-August, which was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances prevailing in both the countries for upraise of Covid-19 contamination.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern sack youth coach at centre of racism row
Lukaku, Martinez fire five-star Inter into Europa League final
Barcelona sack Setien; Koeman favourite to take charge
Mental health focus as Aussie cricketers head into virus bubble
Mystery around Malinga's IPL participation
England captain Root 'would love' to tour Pakistan
Archers' tested C-19 negative
Bangladesh Boys Club observe Bangabandhu's 45th death anniversary


Latest News
Chrystia Freeland to be named Finance Minister of Canada
ADB approves $50m loan for Bangladesh
Vaccine diplomacy appears to be major agendum of Dhaka-Delhi talks
Bangladesh forex reserves exceeds $38 billion
Stay alert against recurrence of Aug 15, 21 like incidents: Quader
Barcelona fire Eric Abidal as sporting director
Zia 'led' conspiracy of Aug 15: ICT Minister
Sub-registry offices collect Tk 5.30b as revenue in July
Call for redoubling effort for repatriation of Rohingya refugees
Pakistan gives go-ahead to Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial
Most Read News
Ex-whip Azizur Rahman dies of COVID-19
Sinha murder: Pradeep, two other accused taken on remand
Bangladesh's COVID-19 death tally reach 3,740 with 46 fatalities
Indian Foreign Secy in Dhaka carrying Modi’s message
Actor Farooque hospitalised with high fever
8 of family killed in M'singh microbus plunge
Pradeep, 2 accused to be taken under RAB custody following remand
Bangladesh's 1st female photographer Sayeeda Khanam no more
Shahed taken to ACC after check-up at BSMMU
RAB detains three APBn members over Major Sinha murder
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft