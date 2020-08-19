Amit Shah hospitalised again

Video
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020, 7:07 AM
Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020

NEW DELHI, Aug 18: India's interior minister Amit Shah was hospitalised again on Tuesday after complaining of fatigue and body ache, four days after he said he had recovered from COVID-19, as cases in the country surged to more than 2.7 million.
Shah, a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the virtual number-two in his cabinet, was admitted to the government-run All India Institute for Medical Sciences in the capital New Delhi, the hospital said in a statement.
"He is comfortable and continuing his work from the hospital," it said, adding he had now tested negative for COVID-19.




Shah is the highest-profile Indian politician to have been infected with the coronavirus. On Monday, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the head of pharmaceutical company Biocon Ltd that makes COVID-19 medicines, said she too had tested positive.    -REUTERS


