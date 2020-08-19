Coronavirus: Key updates





MORE THAN 774,000 DEATHS

The pandemic has killed at least 774,832 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year. More than 21.9 million cases have been registered. The United States has recorded the most deaths with 170,497, followed by Brazil with 108,536, Mexico with 57,023, India with 51,797 and Britain with 41,369.

QUIET NIGHTS IN MALTA

Malta will close its bars and night clubs once again after a surge in cases in the Mediterranean island state, its health minister says, with the measure to take effect on Wednesday and will also concern sports facilities and social clubs.

YOUNG SPREADERS

Virus cases in Asia-Pacific countries are now being driven by people under the age of 50, many of whom have mild or no COVID-19 symptoms and risk infecting the elderly and other vulnerable populations, the World Health Organization says. "What we are observing is not simply a resurgence. I believe it's a signal that we've entered a new phase of the pandemic in the Asia-Pacific (region)", the WHO's Western Pacific regional director Takeshi Kasai tells a virtual briefing.

RUSSIA MINISTER TESTS POSITIVE

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has tested positive for the virus, the country's prime minister says, making the announcement on the eve of a videoconference by the ministerial monitoring committee of OPEC and its allies in which Novak was due to take part.

BRITISH U-TURN ON EXAMS

The British government abandons its policy for grading exams that were cancelled because of the pandemic after protests by students against a moderation process intended to avoid widespread grade inflation. The publication of results of the key school leaving A-levels last week sparked outrage when it emerged that 39 percent of teachers' assessments had been downgraded under an algorithm based on a school's past performance. -AFP



















