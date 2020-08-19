Hezbollah member guilty in Hariri killing: UN tribunal





LEIDSCHENDAM, Aug 18: A U.N.-backed tribunal on Tuesday convicted a Hezbollah member of conspiracy to kill former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing that set the stage for years of confrontation between Lebanon's rival political forces.There was insufficient evidence against three other men charged as accomplices in the bombing and they were acquitted, the tribunal found. Judges said they were "satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt" that the evidence showed that the main defendant, Salim Jamil Ayyash, possessed "one of six mobiles used by the assassination team" and ruled he was guilty of committing a terrorist attack and of homicide."The evidence also established that Mr. Ayyash had affiliation with Hezbollah," said Judge Micheline Braidy, reading a summary of the 2,600-page verdict. The three other defendants are also alleged members of the Iran-backed Shi'ite Muslim group. -AFP