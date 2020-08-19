Video
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020
US warns Russia not to meddle in Belarus

Lukashenko still in power

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Aug 18: The United States believes mass protests in Belarus make clear the government of longtime president Alexander Lukashenko "can no longer ignore" calls for democracy there, a senior Trump administration official said on Monday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said Russia should stay out of the situation brewing in the Eastern European country, saying Moscow "must also respect Belarus' sovereignty and the right of its people to freely and fairly elect their own leaders."  U.S. President Donald Trump called it a "terrible situation" unfolding in Belarus.
Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, on Tuesday awarded medals "for impeccable service" to law enforcement officials who have helped him crack down on protesters who have been demanding he step down for the last 10 days.
In an effort to clamp down on strike action that has hit some of the country's most important factories, the government also issued a missive to managers of state-run plants telling them to ensure workers fulfil their duties or be disciplined.
Lukashenko, in power for the last 26 years, is under pressure, with no sign to an end of protests and strikes against what protesters say was a rigged Aug. 9 presidential election that he says he won.
At least two protesters were killed and thousands detained in the post-election crackdown. The opposition says opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was the rightful winner and wants new elections.
The European Union is gearing up to impose new sanctions on Minsk over its crackdown. German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that Berlin wanted the Belarusian government to refrain from violence, release political prisoners, and start talks with the opposition.
Putin, the Kremlin said, told Merkel that any external attempt to intervene in the domestic affairs of Belarus would be unacceptable.    -REUTERS


