MANIKGANJ, Aug 18: Two minor cousins drowned in the floodwater in Shibalaya Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Hridoy, 4, son of Akher Ali, and Ratul, 6, son of Baher Ali of Rupsha Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Hridoy slipped into the floodwater from a banana raft. Ratul also drowned in the water after he came forward to rescue him.