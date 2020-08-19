Video
Eight found dead in seven districts

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

Eight persons were found dead in separate incidents in seven districts- Pirojpur, Natore, Rajshahi, Patuakhali, Jamalpur, Bogura, and Bhola, in three days.
PIROJPUR: Police recovered two bodies from the district in two days.
Police recovered an unknown man's body from a drain in the district town on Tuesday noon.
Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station (PS) Nurul Islam Badal said, the deceased was mentally retarded and used to roam about. For carelessness, he might have fallen into the drain.       
On information, police recovered and sent the body to District Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
On the other hand, police recovered a man's body from a canal in Mulogram Village under Tona Union in Sadar Upazila on Sunday, five days after his abduction.
Deceased Md Mojaffar Sheikh, 50, was the son of late Md Lal Mia of Purba Jugia Village under Malikhali Union in Nazirpur Upazila.
Nazirpur PS OC Md Moniruzzman Monir said police from the Sadar PS informed them about the body. Being informed, they identified it with the help of the deceased's relatives.
On Friday, the deceased's daughter Sonia Akhter filed an abduction case with Nazirpur PS accusing 11 people including one Kumod Halder, son of Narayan Halder of the upazila, the OC added.  
NATORE: Police recovered an old man's body hanging from a tree in Hazra Natore area of the district town on Monday.
Deceased Sachin Mondal, 80, was the son of late Haripado Mondal of the area.
Natore Sadar PS OC Jahangir Alam said Sachin went to a nearby field along with a cow about 8am. After this, his sister went to the field to call him for breakfast. But he was not found there.
Later, locals found his hanging body at 10 am.
On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
RAJSHAHI: Fishermen on Monday recovered the body of a man from the Padma River in Godagari Upazila of the district.
Deceased Shariful Islam, 18, was the son of Rabiul Islam of Bhatupara Village in the upazila.
Sources said three fishermen saw the body in the river in the morning and recovered it.
Godagari PS OC Nrityapad Das confirmed the matter.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A boy was found dead in a canal at Aloki Chandkathi Village under Dhulia Union in Bauphal Upazila of the district early Monday.
The deceased was identified as Rayhan, 11, of Jafarabad Village under Keshabpur Union in the upazila.
Sources said the boy had lived in Dhaka along with his parents. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha he came to his aunt's home in Aloki Chandkathi Village.
On Saturday afternoon, he was bathing in the ghat of the Aloki River. At one stage, he drowned there and went missing.
Later, his body was found in a canal, about two km away from their house, early Monday.
JAMALPUR:  Police recovered the body of a gynaecologist from her official residence at Melandaha Upazila Health Complex of the district on Sunday evening.
Deceased Dr Sultana Parvin, 37, was a medical officer at the health complex, and the daughter of Alauddin Azad of Mohammadpur area in Dhaka.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Fazlul Haque said the staff of a private hospital in Jamalpur Town went to Sultana's house to take her to their hospital in the afternoon. Getting no response from her for a long time, the hospital staff informed him, said Dr Fazlul Haque.
Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur General Hospital for an autopsy, said Melandaha PS OC Rezaul Karim.
Police also recovered five doses of used pathidine ampoule from the scene.
Additional Superintendent of Police Shima Rani Sarker confirmed the incident adding that, she might have committed suicide.
However, a case was filed with Melandah PS in this connection.
BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a newborn child from Chandarpara area in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Police and local sources said some pedestrians saw a polythene bag beside the Dhunat-Gosaibari Road about 3pm. Later, the locals discovered the body of a newborn child in it and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Dhunat PS OC Kripa Sindhu Bala confirmed the incident adding that, police are investigating into the matter.     
BHOLA: Police recovered the body of a woman from the Meghna River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 25, could not be known immediately.
Locals spotted the floating body on a boat made from banana tree in the river in Sonadogi area in the afternoon and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Ilisha Police Investigation Centre Sub-Inspector Ratan Kumar Shil confirmed the incident.


