FF Azizur Rahman passes away

MOULVIBAZAR, Aug 18: Azizur Rahman, freedom fighter (FF) and Moulvibazar Zila Parishad chairman, died of coronavirus at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital in Dhaka at 2:30am on Tuesday. He was 78.His namaz-e-janaza was held at Eidgah Moydan of Syed Shah Mostafa (Rh) Shrine in Moulvibazar Town at 4pm. Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in Gujarai Village of Moulvibazar.Azizur Rahman was unmarried and left behind brothers, sisters and relatives and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.