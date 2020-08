45th death anniv of Kazi Hedayet Hossain observed

RAJBARI, Aug 18: The 45th death anniversary of Kazi Hedayet Hossain, a veteran Awami League (AL) leader, was observed in the district in a befitting manner on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Kazi Hedayet Hossain Diabetic Memorial Hospital arranged a discussion meeting and a Milad Mahfil in its conference room.

Executive Committee Vice-President of the hospital Md Waziullah Montu chaired the programmes.

Among others, district AL General Secretary Kazi Eradot Ali, Diabetic Hospital Medical Officer Dr Apurba Kumar Roy, and Members Md Murad Hossain, and Abu Diyan Mohammad Jahangir were also present in the programmes.