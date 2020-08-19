Two murdered in two dists





MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A van-puller was killed in a rival attack at Binodpur Piadapara Village in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

Deceased Masud Sheikh, 36, was the son of Ismail Sheikh of the village.

Police and locals said two groups led by Kalam Member and Noor Mohammad had longstanding land dispute. Following this, the supporters of Kalam Member stabbed Masud, leaving him seriously injured.

He was taken to Magura 250-Bed Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Mohammadpur Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tarak Biswas said they have deployed extra police in the area to control the situation.

BOGURA: Miscreants stabbed a young man to death in Sonatala Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Rakibul Hasan Chaita, 27, was the son of Mostafizur Rahman Pramanik of Gansarpara Village in the upazila.

Eyewitnesses said Rakibul was gossiping with his friends at a tea stall at Chabdinar Bazaar in the morning. At that time, miscreants from Shekhahati Village stabbed him, leaving him seriously injured.

He was taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where he died at 2:30pm.

