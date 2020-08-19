

Tourism opens in Cox’s Bazaar with 65 guidelines

In order to bring back economic activities in the tourism sector, sea beach, hotels-motels, recreation centres, spots and shops were opened on Monday after five-month suspension amid corona pandemic.

A virtual meeting was held at the Parjatan Cell of the district administration office. The meeting was attended by tourism operators and businessmen. And the decision was taken to open under specific guidelines and health safety rules. A set of 65 guidelines was endorsed.

Tourism operators in the district have been asked to run commercial activities abiding by health safety and administrative guidelines.

Operators of different hotels, motels and other linkage business entrepreneurs are happy. They are taking various preparations to reactivate their suffered business ventures.

Now due to unfriendly weather, they are in concern about business returns with thin presence of tourists.

Because of the five-month-long business suspension, more than 450 hotels-motels, 500 restaurants and 5,000 shops and enterprises suffered serious setback.

Entire tourism industry became standstill. More than 10,000 businessmen and employees turned jobless. The sector suffered a loss of about Tk 5,000 crore.

President of Suganda Beach Small Businessmen Association Mohammad Rahim Ullah said, "We have been affected badly for remaining our businesses closed for five months."

"Now we see a light of hope," he added.

For raining, he explained, the business can be dull for few days. "But after rainy season, the beach will be full of tourists," he hoped.

An entrepreneur Shaukat Osman said, they have incurred huge losses in the last five months.

The presence of tourists can be thinner for raining and opening of schools and colleges, he pointed. "So the problem can be for time being," he added.

Urging the government to list the affected entrepreneurs, he said they demanded incentives.

Tourist police has undertaken different initiatives to ensure safety and security to the tourists and implement the administrative guidelines. These initiatives also included treatment facilities for tourists.

DC Md. Kamal Hossain said, legal measures will be taken against the people including the tourists who will flout the health safety acts and administrative decision.

And to implement these, administrative authorities will remain vigilant in the field, he assured.





















