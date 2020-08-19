Six killed in road mishaps in 5 dists





NETRAKONA: A man was killed and at least 15 others were injured in a road accident in Bhober Bazar area on the Mymensingh-Netrakona Highway in Purbadhala on Monday. The deceased was identified as Himel, 35.

Quoting the eyewitnesses, police said Himel along with his family members was going to Mohanganj from Dhaka riding by a pickup to attend the namaz-e-janaja of his grandmother, who died on Sunday.

However, two pickup vans were collided head-on in Bhober Bazar area at around 9am, leaving Himel dead on the spot and at least 15 others injured.

The injured were taken to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital and Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Char Fasson on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Jafar, 27, son of Sultan Hajari, a resident in the upazila.

Char Fasson PS OC Shamsul Arefin said a pickup van hit a roadside tree at noon after its driver lost control over the steering, leaving three injured.

Of the injured, Jafar succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital, the OC added.

GAZIPUR: Two garment traders were killed in an accident on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Rajendrapur area under Sadar Upazila on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Md Anwar Hossain, 32, son of Saker Ali, a resident of Mahisashur area in Kalmakanda Upazila, and Md Amir Hossain, 30, son of Miraj Ali of Sariar Maskanda area in Durgapur. They worked as garment traders in Bagherbazar.

Inspector of Naozor Highway PS Md Mashiur Rahman said Anwar and Amir were returning home from Tongi with new garment items at dawn. At one stage, the pickup overturned in Rejendrapur area at dawn after its driver lost control over the steering, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

DINAJPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ansar Ali, 35, son of Badsha Mia, a resident of Parbatipur Upazila.

Police sources said a tractor hit a motorcycle in Chakdalu crossing area at around 2pm, leaving its rider dead on the spot.

BOGURA: A teenage boy was killed and another injured in a road accident in Dashtika area of Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ruhan Babu, 15, a tenth grader at Nungola High School and son of Nishindara Union Parishad Member Zahurul Islam, a resident of the upazila.

Local sources said Ruhan and Millat, 15, were returning home from Shikarpur Talukdar Para Village riding by motorcycle in the afternoon. At one stage, the motorcycle hit a tree after losing its control over steering, leaving Ruhan dead on the spot and Millat injured.

















