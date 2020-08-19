Video
106 more contract corona in two dists

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondents

At least 106 more people were infected with coronavirus in two districts- Bogura and Chuadanga, in the last 24 hours till Monday.  
BOGURA: Some 90 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of virus cases to 5,832 here.
Dr Farzanul Haque Nirjhor, in an online briefing from the civil surgeon's (CS) office, confirmed the information on Monday afternoon.
During this time, two more died of the virus infection, taking the death tolls to 133 in the district, Dr Nirjhor added.
Meanwhile, 4,596 people have been recovered from the virus here.
CHUADANGA: Some 16 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of virus cases to 1,013 here.
Chuadanga CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Monday morning.
He said a total of 31 samples were sent to PCR lab at Kushtia Medical College Hospital and the test results came in hand in the morning.  
Of the newly infected people, 10 are in Sadar, three in Damurhuda and three in Jibannagar upazilas.
Among the total infected persons, 55 have been kept at isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.
So far, a total of 526 coronavirus patients have been recovered from the virus while 14 died of it in the district.


