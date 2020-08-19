Missing rickshaw puller’s skeleton found in Pabna





Deceased Shafiqul Mondal, 45, was a resident of Arambaria Village in the upazila.

Sources in Ishwardi Police Station said locals saw a part of the skeleton in a sugarcane field near Bangladesh Sugarcrop Research Institute and informed police.

Later, police recovered the skeleton wearing a cloth and brought it to the PS.

Relatives of the deceased identified the body seeing the cloth.

The deceased's father Nazim Mondal said Shafiqul had been at loggerheads with Sabbir of the same area over owing money. He threatened to kill him when he demanded the money, Nazim alleged.

However, he lodged a general diary with the PS on July 27 after his son went missing.

He might have been killed as part of enmity, Nazim also alleged.

Additional Police Super Firoz Kabir said police are investigating into the matter and trying to nab the accused.





































