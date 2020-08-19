Municipality waste killing off Titash, Buri rivers





Locals said the rivers are victims of pollution due to waste dumping and despite their protests, garbage is still being thrown into the Titash river.









Upon visiting the location, this correspondent witnessed that wastes are being dumped in the Titas and Buri rivers using municipality vehicles and due to the dumping the rivers are filling up. New illegal establishments are being built around the river banks.

To take more possession of the Titas River near the Majhikara bridge, all the wastes of the area are being dumped in the river banks every day in Ward five.

Nabinagar Municipality Mayor Shiv Shankar Das said the river is far away from the place where the corporation is dumping the garbage. "Since we don't have a designated dumping zone in the municipality, we are dumping waste in a tin-fenced secluded zone near the Majhikara bridge."

