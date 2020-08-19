Madrasa student held for rape

JASHORE, Aug 18: Police on Tuesday arrested a madrasa student for allegedly raping a fellow female student in Barandipara Baitul Mamud Madrasa in Jashore town earlier this month.

The arrestee was identified as Abu Raihan of Rahelapur village in the Sadar upazila. OC of Kotwali Police Station Moniruzzaman said the victim is an eighth grader who used to cook in the madrasa.

Raihan took the girl to his house on August 9 and violated her, the OC said. The victim's mother filed a case on Monday night over the matter, he said. -UNB













