Wednesday, 19 August, 2020, 7:05 AM
Marking National Mourning Day

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Chittagong City Corporation Administrator Khorshed Alam Sujan visits the waterlogged areas of the port city on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation held a discussion and doa mahfil at its headquarters in the
capital on Saturday, marking the National Mourning Day.

Gas Transmission Company Limited authorities paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Corner at the company's head office in the capital, marking the National Mourning Day on Saturday.

Jamuna Oil Company Limited Director M Gias Uddin Ansary and CBA General Secretary M Yakub along with officers, workers, employees of the company paid homage to Bangabandhu at 'Mujib Corner' on Jamuna Bhaban premises in the capital marking the National Mourning Day on Saturday.    photos: observer


