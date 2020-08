Emirates resumes service to Birmingham, Cebu and Houston

Flights between Dubai and Birmingham will operate four times a week from September 1, while flights between Dubai and Cebu will operate two times a week from August 20, utilising an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Emirates' flights between Dubai and Houston will operate three times a week from August 23, utilising an Emirates Boeing 777-200LR aircraft. The airline currently offers passenger services to five gateways in the US, including New York JFK, Washington DC, Boston (August 15), Chicago and Los Angeles, expanding its US network to six cities and offering 27 weekly flights to the country. Customers can book flights on Emirates website or via travel agents.

Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has reopened for international business and leisure visitors. Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

-Khaleej Times

































