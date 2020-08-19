Pak gets record $2.7b in remittances in July





Overseas Pakistanis sent a record $2.768 billion (Dh10.15 billion) in remittances in July, an increase of 36.5 per cent or $740 million over the same month last year, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

It was the highest ever recorded workers' remittances in a single month in the country's 74-year history. All the major source markets including the UK, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the other GCC countries witnessed an increase in remittances.

Central bank data showed that remittances from the UK grew from $299 million to $394 million in July; while remittances from Saudi Arabia increased from $471 million to $821.5 million; and from $427 million to $538 million in the UAE. Within the UAE, remittances from Dubai moved up from $277.2 million to $443 million but fell in Abu Dhabi from $145.3 million to $88.3 million. Remittance flow from the US also shrank, falling from $322 million to $250.6 million. -Reuters































DUBAI, Aug 18: The remittances in July increased $302 million or 12.2 per cent over the previous month.Overseas Pakistanis sent a record $2.768 billion (Dh10.15 billion) in remittances in July, an increase of 36.5 per cent or $740 million over the same month last year, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.It was the highest ever recorded workers' remittances in a single month in the country's 74-year history. All the major source markets including the UK, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the other GCC countries witnessed an increase in remittances.Central bank data showed that remittances from the UK grew from $299 million to $394 million in July; while remittances from Saudi Arabia increased from $471 million to $821.5 million; and from $427 million to $538 million in the UAE. Within the UAE, remittances from Dubai moved up from $277.2 million to $443 million but fell in Abu Dhabi from $145.3 million to $88.3 million. Remittance flow from the US also shrank, falling from $322 million to $250.6 million. -Reuters