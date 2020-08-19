IFIC Bank to honour Ramendu, Milan, Murshid

Video
Wednesday, 19 August, 2020
Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Desk

Theatre personality Ramendu Majumder will receive the 'IFIC Bank Songskritiratna Sommanona 2020' for his lifelong contribution to the cultural sector.
Besides, Researcher and writer Ghulam Murshid and fiction writer Imdadul Haq Milon have been selected as the best writers for the IFIC Bank Sahitya Puroskar 2018.  Ghulam Murshid is receiving the award for his 'Bidrohi Ronoklanto Nazrul-Biography' and Imdadul Haq Milon for his novel 'Mayanagar', according to press release.
 The Selection Committee is composed of eminent writers and literary critics, who select the best two books. Like every year, the selected authors will be given BDT 5 lac (for each book), Certificate of Honor and crest through a formal event.
This literary award has been given since 2011 with the aim of encouraging the creative literature of contemporary living writers of Bengali language and literature with the slogan 'IFIC Bank is a Companion of Creative Literature'.
The award has already been widely acclaimed by all. So far, this is the biggest literary award in Bangladesh in the scale of financial value.
Since 2018, in addition to the 'IFIC Bank Sahitya Puroskar', two of the country's foremost writers have been awarded the 'Sahityaratna-Sommanona' for their unique contribution to Bengali literature.
The financial value of this honor has been kept at BDT 10 lac.
In the beginning year Professor Hasan Azizul Haque and 2nd year, National Professor Dr Anisuzzaman have been crowned this award. From 2020, the field of contribution for this award has been extended from literature to the wide range of literature, art and culture with an aim to pay tribute to the living legends who have been guiding us by their valuable lifelong contributions into these sectors.


