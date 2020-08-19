Video
Adil Chowdhury Bank Asia new DMD

Published : Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Adil Chowdhury has joined the senior management team at Bank Asia Ltd. as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) recently, said a press release.
He embarked on his professional journey as Deputy Manager in Credit Agricole Indosuez, Dhaka in 1995. After serving there for more than 3 years, he joined American Express Bank (Dhaka). In 1999, Chowdhury joined as Head of Treasury at The Bank of Nova Scotia (Dhaka), where he set up the treasury department and ensured best governance and practices.
Chowdhury has over two decades of successful banking experience with more than 15 years international exposure, most recently serving as Director of The Bank of Nova Scotia (Canada) in Singapore.
In 2001, he was relocated to The Bank of Nova Scotia in Hong Kong where he was responsible for business development and strategic planning that covered financial institutions for 13 countries in Asia. He was promoted as Director International Funding under Group Treasury at The Bank of Nova Scotia, Singapore, in January 2011 where his mandate covered Asia Pacific Region and Middle East North Africa, managing a portfolio of 9 billion US dollars while serving Central Banks and Government Investment Agencies.
He has a Bachelor's Degree with Honours  in Electrical Engineering in VLSI Design from University of Texas at Austin, USA and a MBA Degree from Richard Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario, Canada.

















