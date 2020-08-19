Shahjalal Islami Bank 791st EC meeting held  

The 791stmeeting of the Executive Committee (EC) of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) held recently at Corporate Head Office of the Bank by maintaining proper hygiene and social distance, says a press release.

The meeting was presided by Dr. Anwer Hossain Khan, Chairman of the Executive Committee (EC) of the Bank. The members of the Committee discussed various issue related to investment in different sector.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Md. Sanaullah Shahid was present as Special Invited Guest.

Vice-Chairman of the Committee Fakir Akhtaruzzaman, Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam, Additional Managing Director Abdul Aziz, MemberS of the Committee and other high officials are also present in the meeting.





















