FSIBL opens foundation course for new probationary officers

The foundation course for newly recruited probationary officers of First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) has recently been inaugurated by using digital platform at FSIBL Training Institute. There are 38 newly recruited probationary officers participating in the course, says a press release.Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director, FSIBL inaugurated the foundation course.In his inaugural speech, he laid emphasis on building the bank as a modern islami bank and advised all to be careful, honest and sincere to banking activities. Among others, Muhammad Lutful Haque and Abul Kalam Mojibur Rahman, Faculty Members of Training Institute were present on the programme. There are 38 newly recruited probationary officers participating in the course.